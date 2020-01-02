BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,719.30

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,719.30 ($22.62) and last traded at GBX 1,715.51 ($22.57), with a volume of 12648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,687.70 ($22.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $821.38 million and a P/E ratio of -24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,573.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,458.23.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.