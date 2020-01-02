Bob D. Brown Sells 11,941 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

