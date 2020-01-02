Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$3.03.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

