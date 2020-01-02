BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.55, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of 16.07.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.33 million during the quarter.

About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

