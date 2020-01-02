Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.00

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 83.62 ($1.10), with a volume of 88485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on BREE. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.67 ($1.05).

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.09.

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

