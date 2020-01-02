Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

Iradimed stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

