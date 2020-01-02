Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Up 20%

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.12, 146,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 322% from the average session volume of 34,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.0736842 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.