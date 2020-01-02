Brinker International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,106 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,020% compared to the typical volume of 188 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.52.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.