Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $168.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the highest is $169.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. posted sales of $164.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $720.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $722.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $753.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.69. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,369. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

