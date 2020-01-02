Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

