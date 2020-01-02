Brokerages Expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will post $341.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.16 million to $344.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $312.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 156.9% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 153.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.40. Enova International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

