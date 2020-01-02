Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 over the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $42.51. 12,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.