Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at GBX 8,552.86

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,552.86 ($112.51).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON SPX traded up GBX 150 ($1.97) on Friday, reaching GBX 9,040 ($118.92). The stock had a trading volume of 89,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,805.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,390.97. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 5,935 ($78.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

