Brokerages Set Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Target Price at $20.21

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 23,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,797,822 shares in the company, valued at $53,131,529.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $463,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 532,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,758 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yext by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Yext by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

