BWX (ASX:BWX) Trading Down 1.1%

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.43 ($3.14) and last traded at A$4.46 ($3.16), 147,689 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.51 ($3.20).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BWX Company Profile (ASX:BWX)

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

