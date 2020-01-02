Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.56

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 285287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

