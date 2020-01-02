Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $375.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

