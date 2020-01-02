Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to announce $39.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.54 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $37.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $152.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.22 billion to $153.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $159.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.15 billion to $162.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 144.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 334,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 197,391 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $2,902,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

