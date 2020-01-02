Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $574.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $578.35 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.