Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASA. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 696,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Casa Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.