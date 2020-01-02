Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.41

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.41 and traded as high as $46.16. Casella Waste Systems shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 4,707 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,281,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,430,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 116.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after purchasing an additional 900,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,477,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 353,885 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.