Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.56 ($1.10) and last traded at A$1.58 ($1.12), 169,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.63 ($1.15).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.66 million and a PE ratio of -23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Catapult Group International Company Profile (ASX:CAT)

Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable athlete tracking and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers ClearSky, a local positioning system; OptimEye, an athlete monitoring device; and OpenField, a customizable athlete analytics platform. It also provides digital and video analytic software solutions.

