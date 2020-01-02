Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.65

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.65 and traded as high as $38.34. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 10,157 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

