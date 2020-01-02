CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.90

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 152130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 2,470,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 292.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after buying an additional 2,135,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,716,000 after buying an additional 1,050,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

