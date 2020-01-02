CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0024

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $45,493.00 and approximately $11,003.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

