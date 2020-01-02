CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from growth across all the end markets with strength in particularly small business, government and healthcare is a key driver. Strength in corporate and government end markets is aided by the device refresh cycle. Moreover, the buyout of Scalar Decisions is boosting growth in Canada. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind as well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, high debt load, currency headwind and intensifying competition are concerns. Further, declines in both enterprise storage and servers might dampen data center hardware growth. Moreover, the passage of Window's 10 replacement cycle might mar the company’s prospects.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $142.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,766. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. CDW’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $22,129,657. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

