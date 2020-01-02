CENTROTEC Sustainable (ETR:CEV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG (ETR:CEV)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.56 ($19.26) and last traded at €16.46 ($19.14), approximately 7,081 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €16.18 ($18.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.94.

About CENTROTEC Sustainable (ETR:CEV)

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG develops, produces, and sells system solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation, and climate control technology for buildings worldwide. It operates in three segments: Climate Systems, Gas Flue Systems, and Medical Technology & Engineering Plastics. The Climate Systems segment offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and cooling under the Wolf and Brink Climate Systems brand names.

