Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $276.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.54), with a volume of 509675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.45).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £529,230.44 ($696,172.64).

Ceres Power Company Profile (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

