Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) vs. Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Head to Head Review

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $69.55 million 0.30 -$9.10 million N/A N/A Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Change Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Support.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Support.com and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 1 18 0 2.95

Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 6.08% 8.41% 6.87% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

