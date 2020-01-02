Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.13.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

