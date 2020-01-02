ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.58 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.16 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,127 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

