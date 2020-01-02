ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.88. ChinaCache International shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

About ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ChinaCache International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChinaCache International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.