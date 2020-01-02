Christopher A. Marlett Sells 9,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher A. Marlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

Shares of CUE opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

