Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 55,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

