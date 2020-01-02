CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.