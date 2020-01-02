Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.34

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 4350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

