Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of A$1.38 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.27.

Concentrated Leaders Fund Company Profile

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in blue chip stocks of companies listed in the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

