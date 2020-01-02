Connie Lillico Sells 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,864,000.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -19.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.67 and a 1-year high of C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1600996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

