Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,965. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 186,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 183,478 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.