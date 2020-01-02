Consensus (SEN) Achieves Market Cap of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059141 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001125 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.56 or 0.99993067 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

