Contrasting LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Zendesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million 11.45 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -35.26 Zendesk $598.75 million 14.73 -$131.08 million ($0.95) -82.74

LiveRamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 280.55% -10.49% -8.70% Zendesk -21.97% -26.50% -8.18%

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 4 1 3.20 Zendesk 0 3 18 0 2.86

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $94.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Zendesk.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Zendesk on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

