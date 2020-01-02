Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLB. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

