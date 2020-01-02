Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.32 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.30.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

