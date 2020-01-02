Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousins Properties have outperformed its industry over the past six months. Capitalizing on the migration to the Sun Belt region, the company has enhanced its geographic mix. A disciplined balance sheet supports its growth endeavors. Sound fundamentals of Class A office real estate market and job growth in office-using industries are expected to drive net growth and positive net absorption at the company’s properties. Last month, the company also entered into a deal to sell office tower, Hearst Tower to Truist Financial Corporation for $455.5 million. However, higher construction activity in its markets might accelerate supply of office properties, resulting in lesser scope for rent and occupancy growth. Further, a significant development pipeline escalates operational risks and exposes it to rising construction costs.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,742. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $734,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $20,431,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 182.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

