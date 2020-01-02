Covesting (COV) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Covesting has a market cap of $1.40 million and $2,964.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.