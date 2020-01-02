Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

Shares of TSE:CRON traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$7.97 and a one year high of C$32.95.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

