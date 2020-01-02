Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.11

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $34.72. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 1,640,656 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 368,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 233,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 78.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 488,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth about $142,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

