Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 494,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 199,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 463.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 106,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

