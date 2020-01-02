DAEX Market Capitalization Achieves $755,972.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market cap of $755,972.00 and $164,658.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.05996782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036428 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.