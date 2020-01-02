Dale Alton Craig Sells 30,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total transaction of C$153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,203.07.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Dale Alton Craig sold 39,999 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$203,994.90.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$245,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00.

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 93.04. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.39.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

